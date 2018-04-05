ON AIR
Black Pistol Fire: Lost Cause

Rock-fueled Black Pistol Fire know how to make a lot of noise for just a guitar and drum duo. We hear hints of blues, Led Zeppelin, and Chuck Berry inspiring their songs. Get ready to rock with "Lost Cause."

Apr 11, 2018

Lost Cause

Black Pistol Fire

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

