Black Pistol Fire: Lost Cause

Rock-fueled Black Pistol Fire know how to make a lot of noise for just a guitar and drum duo. We hear hints of blues, Led Zeppelin, and Chuck Berry inspiring their songs. Get ready to rock with "Lost Cause."
Black Pistol Fire
Mint Field: El Parque Parecía No Tener Fin Based in Tijuana, Mint Field features lead singer/guitarist Estrella Sanchez -- an ex-professional bowler -- and childhood friend Amor Amezcua, a self-declared synth-nerd and drummer. Their brand of shoegaze has been carefully honed into head spinning psychedelia on “El Parque Parecía No Tener Fin” (or "The Park Seemed To Have No Boundaries").
Little Dragon: Best Friends One of our favorite Swedish bands, Little Dragon, recently provided a brand new track called "Best Friends" for KCRW to premiere. In return, they'll kick off the 20th season of KCRW's World Festival on June 17 alongside Flying Lotus at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.
Neko Case: Hell-On It takes a village to create an album, and on Neko Case's ninth recording she gathers up a cast of talented musicians, techs, and friends Beth Ditto, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs to showcase her poetic sensibilities. The title track, "Hell-On" -which opens the album - peels back the curtain on a record full of mysterious storytelling.
