Blitzen Trapper: Wild & Reckless

Born of a stage production of its musical/rock opera, Blitzen Trapper's Wild & Reckless hones in on a bygone era of the band’s hometown of Portland with a Sci-Fi love story. The title track recalls the energy of youth.
Blitzen Trapper
Born of a stage production of its musical/rock opera, Blitzen Trapper's Wild & Reckless hones in on a bygone era of the band’s hometown of Portland with a Sci-Fi love story.
Born of a stage production of its musical/rock opera, Blitzen Trapper's Wild & Reckless hones in on a bygone era of the band’s hometown of Portland with a Sci-Fi love story. The title track recalls the energy of youth.
Blitzen Trapper
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Music For Your Weekend This week we’re featuring a few introspective tracks, so you can save your dancing energy for KCRW’s Masquerade Ball – which is now only a week away! I find contemplative… Read More
The Entrancing Sound of the West African Kora Covering the upcoming concert by Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Segal has rekindled my long-time love of the West African kora, the beautiful 21-string harp-lute used by griots, the storytellers who… Read More