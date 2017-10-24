ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Blitzen Trapper: Wild & Reckless

Born of a stage production of its musical/rock opera, Blitzen Trapper's Wild & Reckless hones in on a bygone era of the band’s hometown of Portland with a Sci-Fi love story. 

COMING SOON

Oct 24, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Born of a stage production of its musical/rock opera, Blitzen Trapper's Wild & Reckless hones in on a bygone era of the band’s hometown of Portland with a Sci-Fi love story. The title track recalls the energy of youth.

Wild and Reckless

Blitzen Trapper

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend This week we’re featuring a few introspective tracks, so you can save your dancing energy for KCRW’s Masquerade Ball – which is now only a week away! I find contemplative… Read More

Oct 20, 2017

The Entrancing Sound of the West African Kora
KCRW Music Blog

The Entrancing Sound of the West African Kora Covering the upcoming concert by Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Segal has rekindled my long-time love of the West African kora, the beautiful 21-string harp-lute used by griots, the storytellers who… Read More

Oct 19, 2017

KCRW Presents: Tricks and Ticket Treats
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Tricks and Ticket Treats I know you’re freaking out over the James Blake shows in December. I am too. That’s why it’s really important that you focus, plan ahead and buy those tickets when… Read More

Oct 19, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed