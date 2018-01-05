Brandi Carlile: The Joke

Grammy-nominated Americana artist Brandi Carlile drops a new album in mid-February. A powerful vocalist, songwriter, and activist - “The Joke” offers hope to the under-represented, unloved, or illegal among us.
Brandi Carlile
A powerful vocalist, songwriter, and activist - “The Joke” offers hope to the under-represented, unloved, or illegal among us.
Grammy-nominated Americana artist Brandi Carlile drops a new album in mid-February. A powerful vocalist, songwriter, and activist - “The Joke” offers hope to the under-represented, unloved, or illegal among us.
Brandi Carlile
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Music For Your Weekend: First Impressions of Coachella Edition Happy New Year! I hope you welcomed this next revolution around the sun in good spirits. If by chance you didn’t, I’m sure the recently announced Coachella lineup did the… Read More
Show #244: Jazz Vocalese Classics Vocalese is the art of jazz vocal improvisation over famous instrumental melodies, which are often in the bebop style. We’ll check out some terrific vocalese tracks paired with their… Read More