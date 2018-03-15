Buzzy Lee: Coolhand
Sasha Spielberg - aka Buzzy Lee - made her film debut in her father's film The Terminal, but music is her real passion. Her debut EP is produced by her talented best friend, Nicolas Jaar, and features a track we're digging called "Coolhand."
