Sexy and slinky Italian producer, songwriter and performer Clap! Clap! has a rather eclectic sound and tracks that span an array of genres. His debut album garnered accolades from Paul Simon who called it a "masterpiece." His most recent recording, A Thousand Skies, features the song "Hope" where he collaborates with one of his favorite bands, Berlin-based Oy.

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern