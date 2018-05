LA-based Coby Brown talks about his new song "Cannonball" by saying: “The idea for the music came out of a different project I was working on. There was a scrap of a marimba line that I couldn't get out of my head, so I kept it and developed it into the structure for the song. I had an image of cannonball that had its inertia overcome by gravity and was starting to free-fall from way up high.” Check it out.