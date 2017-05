We share the first single from LA band Cones, made up by brothers Johnathan and Michael Rosen who play in Eleanor Friedberger's band. Apart from making music, Jonathan was the animator for Toro y Moi's concert film from last year. "Echoes On" has the easy breezy SoCal feel we love so much.

Photo by Owen Campbell

Echoes On Cones

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern