When Conor Oberst recorded Ruminations last year his intention was to flush out the tracks with a full band, but those closest to him urged him to release it in its raw solo, acoustic form. This year he finally got his wish, co-produced by legendary drummer Jim Keltner and featuring The Felice Brothers, as well as contributions from Jim James, M Ward and Gillian Welch. Check out what "A Little Uncanny" sounds like now!

Photo by Tony Bonacci

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern