After a ten year hiatus, singer Liam McKahey and songwriter/musician Davey Ray Moor of the London-based Cousteau re-form as CousteauX. A band KCRW championed in the early 00s, Costeau's romantic song of yearning The Last Good Day of the Year became a pop hit. We're thrilled by their return to majestic darkness on Memory Is a Weapon.

Photo by John Halfhide