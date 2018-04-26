Damien Jurado's new album drops at the end of the week and is his first self-produced recording in a 20+year career. The elegant stripped-down ballad "Allocate" starts the record off.
Damien Jurado: Allocate
Adrian Younge: Chasing Love Let's take a journey into spiritual jazz, funk, and dark-soul with LA-based composer/producer/arranger Adrian Younge. He loves the sound of analog and doesn't use samples (he is an entertainment law professor after all). Cinematic and highly orchestrated "Chasing Love" is as seductive as the title suggests.
Jon Hassell: Dreaming Visionary trumpeter Jon Hassell is the originator of the musical concept known as "Fourth World," which he defines as "a unified primitive/futuristic sound combining features of world ethnic styles with advanced electronic techniques." Hassell's first recording in 9 years is on his own new label. "Dreaming" is full of the complex layers and textures that echo his ethereal trademark sound.
Young Fathers: Picking You Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers have a new album and an enviable opportunity to play those songs on the iconic Hollywood Bowl stage, opening for LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. If they could raise the roof there, they would on the slow jam "Picking You."
