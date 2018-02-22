L.A. disco-not-disco duo De Lux know how to make us dance with a distinct 80’s synth sound, and a stream of consciousness lyrical style. "Keyboards Cause We're Black and White" is an ode to a friend.
De Lux: Keyboards Cause We're Black and White
Colin Currie Group / Synergy Vocals "Steve Reich: Drumming Part 3 Classical percussionist Colin Currie has a soft spot for minimalist composer Steve Reich, so he's launching his own label by honoring the master's work. The Colin Currie Group collaborates with Synergy Vocals as they interpret a timeless piece released in 1971, "Drumming: Part 3."
The Boxer Rebellion: Love Yourself The Boxer Rebellion front man Nathan Nicholson describes the deeply personal song "Love Yourself" this way: "I’ve always enjoyed writing songs that are cathartic, especially when they are able, often accidentally, to provide some form of relief to others. ‘Love Yourself,’ in particular, means a great deal to me because loving yourself, accepting your flaws, and appreciating your best, doesn’t always come easy. It’s good to have a reminder.”
Wye Oak: The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs The title track to Wye Oak's fifth album "The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs" coils with exuberance and sweeping choruses. The duo made up of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack visited each other's city for a week at a time to hunker down and combine their song sketches into a bold new album.
