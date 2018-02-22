ON AIR
De Lux: Keyboards Cause We're Black and White

L.A. disco-not-disco duo De Lux know how to make us dance with a distinct 80’s synth sound, and a stream of consciousness lyrical style. "Keyboards Cause We're Black and White" is an ode to a friend.

Mar 02, 2018

Keyboards Cause We're Black and White

De Lux

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

