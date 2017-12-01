ON AIR
Destroyer: Tinseltown Swimming in Blood

The Fader once proclaimed Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer, as "Rock's Exiled King." 

Dec 01, 2017

The Fader once proclaimed Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer, as "Rock's Exiled King." Tinseltown Swimming in Blood is the embodiment of his lush, romantic and heavily 80s influenced direction on his 12th album.

Photo by Ted Bois

Tinseltown Swimming in Blood

Destroyer

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

