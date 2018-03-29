ON AIR
Diplo: Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty and Santigold)

Global superstar and Major Lazer founding member Diplo had an amazing year in 2017. He launched a documentary, released an album, hosted his first annual Mad Decent festival, and issued an EP. His first solo body of work in 5 years features artists Lil Yachty and Santigold on "Worry No More."

Mar 30, 2018

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

