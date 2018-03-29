Global superstar and Major Lazer founding member Diplo had an amazing year in 2017. He launched a documentary, released an album, hosted his first annual Mad Decent festival, and issued an EP. His first solo body of work in 5 years features artists Lil Yachty and Santigold on "Worry No More."
Diplo: Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty and Santigold)
Meshell Ndegeocello: Waterfalls Ventriloquisim is Meshell Ndegeocello's cover album, where she re-works songs by Janet Jackson and Tina Turner. The 1995 Prince-inspired ballad "Waterfalls" has been TLC's signature song and became an international hit. Ndegeocello's work continues to be lush and sublime while making classic big hits a little less familiar and less formulaic.
Twin Shadow: Saturdays (feat. Haim) Sometimes one has to take a fall to get on with the next phase, and for Twin Shadow, that's what happened. His new album revolves around the theme "Caer" or fall in Spanish. The love song "Saturdays" (feat. Haim) proves that you have to get up before you get down.
Van William: Before I Found You He's a little bit country, a little bit rock n roll... he's Van William aka Van Pierszalowski, who fronted bands we've been fond of: WATERS and his former project Port O'Brien. His new solo debut as Van William tackles major life changes including "Before I Found You" chronicling the giddiness of new love.
