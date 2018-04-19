ON AIR
Dream Wife: Fire

Formed as part of an art school college project and named as a commentary on our objectification of women - UK trio Dream Wife have been turning heads. We feel their "Fire" both as a creative and destructive force.

Apr 26, 2018

Fire

Dream Wife

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

