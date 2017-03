Andres Ponce and Sofy Encanto are united by marriage and musically as Elastic Bond, but that's not all that they have merged together. The Miami couple has fused cultures that reflect their surroundings -- folkloric rhythms and electronic beats -- on their funky new album Honey Bun. Check out their Latin neo-soul vibe on "Un Lugar," featuring rapper Ephniko.

Photo by Alissa Christine

Un Lugar Elastic Bond & Ephniko

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern