Father John Misty is no ordinary act. Watching J Tillman on stage is like having him play for you in your own living room. This raconteur and one-time member of Fleet Foxes weaves stories in between his songs that are funny, insightful and sometimes sad character portrayals, like "Ballad of the Dying Man." Catch Father John Misty on the first night of Coachella.

