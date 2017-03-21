Fink: Boneyard

Fin Greenall, or Fink, turned to the blues for his latest work. Recording in between tours and immersing himself in the genre, he scoured record stores, read books and watched documentaries in order to inspire and educate himself. Using a vintage mic and recording each song in a single take, he employed legendary New Orleans drummer David Shirley and the musically complex genius Colin Stetson. It's all of these elements combined that make "Boneyard" sound timeless and genuine.

Photo by Tommy N Lance

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern

