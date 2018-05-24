Flasher: Pressure
Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread: Less Than Positive Loose and freewheeling artist Michael Nau (and his band The Mighty Thread) has finally taped a live show favorite "Less Than Positive." Recorded on the final day of sessions, this existential love song came together without overdubs, much like the way they play it live. Enjoy!
Hatchie: Sleep Austrialian singer and bassist Harriette Pilbeam aka Hatchie gravitates towards celestial dream pop. How does she conjure her brand of pop? Pilbeam says “All of my songs usually start with a couple of lines that are very true, things that I think and write in my diary, and then the rest of the song isn’t really necessarily about me.” You'll find "Sleep" on Hatchie's debut EP out at the end of the week.
Kamasi Washington: The Space Travelers Lullaby Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kamasi Washington grew up playing jazz in legendary Leimert Park under the tutelage of his father. His sophomore album explores everyday realities and cosmic themes. Big ideas take time, so the finished recording clocks in at 2 1/2 hours. Join the band on their journey into "The Space Travelers Lullaby."
