Freedom Fry: Strange Attraction

Los Angeles-based alt-folk duo Freedom Fry has a new EP featuring Strange Attraction.

Sep 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Los Angeles-based alt-folk duo Freedom Fry has a new EP featuring Strange Attraction, an infectious tune highlighted by melodic vocals and a catchy hook.

Strange Attraction

Freedom Fry

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

