Freedom Fry: Strange Attraction

Los Angeles-based alt-folk duo Freedom Fry has a new EP featuring Strange Attraction, an infectious tune highlighted by melodic vocals and a catchy hook.
Freedom Fry
Los Angeles-based alt-folk duo Freedom Fry has a new EP featuring Strange Attraction.
Los Angeles-based alt-folk duo Freedom Fry has a new EP featuring Strange Attraction, an infectious tune highlighted by melodic vocals and a catchy hook.
Freedom Fry
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Music For Your Weekend Today is the first day of Autumn, and it even sort of feels like it here in Los Angeles… So with that in mind, let’s take a look back at… Read More
Show #229: Evergreens — The Music I Love (Part 2) Listening to music has always been such an amazing, exciting, and rich experience for me that sometimes, rather than present another new releases program, I just want to share the… Read More