When he isn't spinning it, auditioning it or placing it on some of our favorite TV series, KCRW DJ turned prolific musician, Gary Calamar spends his time making music. This time around, he finds inspiration on a motorbike adventure through "Little Tokyo," a musical joy ride that features Azure Ray's Maria Taylor on vocals and Airborne Toxic Event's Anna Bulbrook on strings.

Photo by Beto Carabajal

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern