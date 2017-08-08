LA's Great Willow presents us with a special mix of indie countrified rock reminiscent of the Laurel Canyon sound of a bygone era. "Many Things" is a song of gratitude.
Photo by Luke Gibson
Great Willow
Great Willow: Many Things
LA's Great Willow presents us with a special mix of indie countrified rock reminiscent of the Laurel Canyon sound of a bygone era.
LA's Great Willow presents us with a special mix of indie countrified rock reminiscent of the Laurel Canyon sound of a bygone era. "Many Things" is a song of gratitude.
Photo by Luke Gibson
Great Willow
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Music For Your Weekend I know it’s only the first week of August but the month is starting off with a bang! Maybe that explains these unusually balmy, humid days we’ve been having here… Read More
Show #222: Celebrating the African Gems Unearthed by Analog Africa Today’s show features some of German label Analog Africa’s wonderful catalogue—one that celebrates all the great music released in the 1970’s and early 1980’s by artists far less known to the… Read More