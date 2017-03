Hanni El Khatib lives a creative streak. Due to perform in Paris a week after the Bataclan attacks, he cancelled all of his shows for 2016 and put all of his energy and emotions into new material. His new work, Savage Times, is a very personal album where he demonstrates his prowess in a myriad of styles, from garage rock to hip-hop. Playing every instrument on "Paralyzed," he channels the Rolling Stones with blues-rock fervor.

Paralyzed Hanni El Khatib

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern