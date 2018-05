Austrialian singer and bassist Harriette Pilbeam aka Hatchie gravitates towards celestial dream pop. How does she conjure her brand of pop? Pilbeam says “All of my songs usually start with a couple of lines that are very true, things that I think and write in my diary, and then the rest of the song isn’t really necessarily about me.” You'll find "Sleep" on Hatchie's debut EP out at the end of the week.