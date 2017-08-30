ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Helado Negro: Come Be Me

Helado Negro has been keeping us cool this summer. 

COMING SOON

Aug 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Helado Negro has been keeping us cool this summer after dropping a sweet love song for beautiful lazy days. We share Come Be Me

Come Be Me

Helado Negro

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Is it truly possible that September is only a week away?! Seriously where does the time go? I certainly can’t answer that definitively, but I can help guide you through… Read More

Aug 25, 2017

 Show #225: A Dozen Superb New Jams
KCRW Music Blog

 Show #225: A Dozen Superb New Jams This week Rhythm Planet once again spins the latest fine new releases in classical, jazz, and world music. We begin with French classical pianist Hélène Grimaud performing Rachmaninov’s adaptation of a… Read More

Aug 24, 2017

Album Preview: Hercules & Love Affair “Omnion”
KCRW Music Blog

Album Preview: Hercules & Love Affair “Omnion” Anyone who’s engaged disco with the same depth and seriousness that Hercules & Love Affair ringmaster Andrew Butler has, knows that by its nature and at its finest, this is… Read More

Aug 24, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE