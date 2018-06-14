As the daughter of Sex Pistols' drummer Paul Cook, Hollie Cook has music in her blood. A recent guest on Morning Becomes Eclectic, we share a live exclusive version of "Together" with insight from Hollie as to how the song came about.
Hollie Cook Live On MBE: Together
