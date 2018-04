When musicians spend years on the touring circuit, they are bound to cross paths again and again, such was the case for Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek), Aofie O'Donovan (Crooked Still), and Sarah Jarosz. This trio of virtuosic music-makers meld their voices, songwriting, and instruments seamlessly. Their music might sound like old bluegrass, but these gals don't pine away for past lovers; instead they write songs of wanderlust and self-worth like we hear in "I-89."