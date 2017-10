Best known for her work with renowned producer Greg Kurstin as The Bird and the Bee, Inara George has a unique talent for translating vignettes into songs with stylish flair. Her first solo album in a decade comes out in early 2018 and catches her reflecting the loss of her father, Little Feat frontman Lowell George, with an uplifting homage on Young Adult.

Photo by Alexa NikolCurran