Isaac Hayes: Theme from Shaft

In 1971 Isaac Hayes wrote and recorded a song that would change his life. The theme from Shaft catapulted the artist to international stardom and garnered him the honor of an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Hayes also became the first African-American to win that honor as well as being the first recipient to have both written and performed the winning song. In fact, Hayes had only agreed to write the song after one of the producers consented to give him an audition for the lead role. Since then the theme from Shaft has become one of the most recognizable theme songs in cinema history.