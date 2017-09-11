ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Isaac Hayes: Theme from Shaft

In 1971 Isaac Hayes wrote and recorded a song that would change his life. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 11, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In 1971 Isaac Hayes wrote and recorded a song that would change his life. The theme from Shaft catapulted the artist to international stardom and garnered him the honor of an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Hayes also became the first African-American to win that honor as well as being the first recipient to have both written and performed the winning song. In fact, Hayes had only agreed to write the song after one of the producers consented to give him an audition for the lead role. Since then the theme from Shaft has become one of the most recognizable theme songs in cinema history.

Soulsville U.S.A.

Various Artists

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Now that KCRW’s Masquerade Ball talent has been officially announced, it’s time for you to start thinking about your costume! Of course, what would that very fun yet often extremely… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

Show #227: Afro-Brazilian Dance Company Viver Brasil Celebrates 20 Years with Special Program
KCRW Music Blog

Show #227: Afro-Brazilian Dance Company Viver Brasil Celebrates 20 Years with Special Program I always fondly recall the first concert in June 1999 of the new KCRW World Festival series at the Hollywood Bowl. Brazilian superstar Carlinhos Brown headlined at that inaugural show,… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

Rhythm Planet Recommends: Superb September Shows to End the Summer
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet Recommends: Superb September Shows to End the Summer Whoever said that Los Angeles is a cultural wasteland is, in jazz parlance, “out to lunch.” Well, granted, New York probably stages more theater and dance, but the City of… Read More

Sep 07, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE