Jessica Lea Mayfield: Sorry Is Gone

Heartsick girl Jessica Lea Mayfield takes her life back on her new album.

Aug 16, 2017

Heartsick girl Jessica Lea Mayfield takes her life back on her new album. Tired of apologizing to those who haven't treated her well, the singer empowers herself with her last mea culpa on "Sorry Is Gone."

Sorry Is Gone

Jessica Lea Mayfield

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

