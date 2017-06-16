ON AIR
Joey Bada$$: Temptation

Brooklyn rapper, actor and savvy businessman Joey Bada$$ doesn't speak out on social and political issues often, but "Temptation" is a beautiful song with a powerful message.

Jun 16, 2017

TEMPTATION [Explicit]

Joey Bada$$

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

