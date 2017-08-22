John Lee Hooker: Big Legs, Tight Skirt

On the occasion of what would have been Blues legend John Lee Hooker's 100th birthday, we celebrate the man who defined a driving boogie beat on his electric guitar. There have only been a handful of artists that have influenced the music heard throughout the world today and he was one of them. Four Grammys, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame can’t begin to repay him! Thank you, Mr. Hooker! Here's an unmistakable Hooker sound and lyric, it's Big Legs, Tight Skirt.