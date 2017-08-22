John Lee Hooker: Big Legs, Tight Skirt

On the occasion of what would have been Blues legend John Lee Hooker's 100th birthday, we celebrate the man who defined a driving boogie beat on his electric guitar. There have only been a handful of artists that have influenced the music heard throughout the world today and he was one of them. Four Grammys, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame can’t begin to repay him! Thank you, Mr. Hooker! Here's an unmistakable Hooker sound and lyric, it's Big Legs, Tight Skirt.
John Lee Hooker