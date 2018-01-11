Los Angeles-based house and techno producer John Tejada just released a collaborative piece with Reggie Watts as Wajatta; but for his lucky 13th solo album, the artist flows through a prismatic array of styles and patterns. Get your trance on with "Autoseek.”
John Tejada: Autoseek
Get your trance on with "Autoseek.”
