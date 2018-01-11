ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

John Tejada: Autoseek

Get your trance on with "Autoseek.”

COMING SOON

Jan 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Los Angeles-based house and techno producer John Tejada just released a collaborative piece with Reggie Watts as Wajatta; but for his lucky 13th solo album, the artist flows through a prismatic array of styles and patterns. Get your trance on with "Autoseek.”

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Vetusta Morla
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Vetusta Morla It’s been a while since we’ve done an actual ‘album review’ on Pan Caliente. But Vetusta Morla’s late November release, Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar, merits a quick one. Vetusta Morla,… Read More

Jan 10, 2018

Stunning New Album by Pianist Seong-Jin Cho Marks Centennial of Debussy’s Passing
KCRW Music Blog

Stunning New Album by Pianist Seong-Jin Cho Marks Centennial of Debussy’s Passing The music of Claude Debussy (1862-1918) was my first major classical discovery, and I’ve written before about my deep love for his music. Debussy’s compositions were revolutionary for his time,… Read More

Jan 09, 2018

Slingshot 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Slingshot 2018 Following 2017’s Slingshot launch with Big Thief, Lo Moon, and Jamila Woods – NPR Music and the Vuhaus public radio network selected 20 artists for the 2018 Slingshot initiative. Slingshot… Read More

Jan 09, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed