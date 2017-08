The Be Good Tanyas' founding members Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton have reunited to make a little more music together. September brings a whole album's worth of everything from their rural blues and folk to ragtime with a little smoky jazz mixed in. Wildflower Blues is made up of a few tasty covers and seven original songs. Our first listen to the album is the title track.

