Visionary trumpeter Jon Hassell is the originator of the musical concept known as "Fourth World," which he defines as "a unified primitive/futuristic sound combining features of world ethnic styles with advanced electronic techniques." Hassell's first recording in 9 years is on his own new label. "Dreaming" is full of the complex layers and textures that echo his ethereal trademark sound.
Jon Hassell: Dreaming
