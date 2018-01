Jonathan Wilson is a catalyst in the revival of Laurel Canyon sound, and he kept busy in 2017. He produced Father John Misty's Grammy Nominated album, stood on arena stages as lead guitarist/vocalist for the legendary Roger Waters, and got tons of praise for his work on Karen Elson's sophomore album. 2018 won't slow him down, as he launches his own solo album, continues to tour with Waters, and sneaks in a few shows of his own. Check out the epic "Over The Midnight.”