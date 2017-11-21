Jonti: Sleeping and Falling

Each song on Jonti's new album was an all encompassing conversation he had with himself on his five year spiritual journey. Sleeping and Falling is a mixed bag of emotions filled with pop melodies and cool vocals.
Jonti
Each song on Jonti's new album was an all encompassing conversation he had with himself on his five year spiritual journey. Sleeping and Falling is a mixed bag of emotions filled with pop melodies and cool vocals.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
