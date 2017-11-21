ON AIR
Jonti: Sleeping and Falling

Each song on Jonti's new album was an all encompassing conversation he had with himself. 

Nov 21, 2017

Each song on Jonti's new album was an all encompassing conversation he had with himself on his five year spiritual journey. Sleeping and Falling is a mixed bag of emotions filled with pop melodies and cool vocals. 

Sleeping and Falling

Jonti

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

