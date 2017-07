2016 was a great year for British singer Jorja Smith. She released her first EP, embarked on a headlining tour and drew fantastic reviews. She taps into a broad culture that samples work from rapper Dizzee Rascal to 17th Century composer Henry Purcell. Now 20, she's been writing songs for a while and penned the song "Beautiful Little Fools" at 16 after reading The Great Gatsby.

