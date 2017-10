Gueorgui Linev, the Bulgarian born mastermind behind Kan Wakan says, "I've always been all about getting lost in a record, putting on my headphones and just listening, over and over again," "If I like it, it's a record I live in for weeks." And that's what he aims to do with his own music. Meticulously crafted, his compositions are lush and epic in scope. Tuesday features the soulful sound of Rachel Fannan and Avi Buffalo.

Tuesday Kan Wakan