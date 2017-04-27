ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Kenny Burrell & John Coltrane: Freight Trane

Just in time for Jazz Appreciation Month we feature a composition from an album that was recorded in 1958 but not released until 1963. 

COMING SOON

Apr 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Just in time for Jazz Appreciation Month we feature a composition from an album that was recorded in 1958 but not released until 1963. At the time of the recording saxophonist John Coltrane was with Miles Davis and guitarist Kenny Burrell was a highly respected sideman. Punctuated by gorgeous solos by both legends, "Freight Trane" features Paul Chambers on bass, Jimmy Cobb on drums and Tommy Flanagan, who wrote the tune, on piano.

Photos: John Coltrane (Hugo van Gelderen) and Kenny Burrell (Brianmcmillen)

Kenny Burrell & John Coltrane [Reissue]

Kenny Burrel & John Coltrane

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE