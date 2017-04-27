Kenny Burrell & John Coltrane: Freight Trane

Just in time for Jazz Appreciation Month we feature a composition from an album that was recorded in 1958 but not released until 1963. At the time of the recording saxophonist John Coltrane was with Miles Davis and guitarist Kenny Burrell was a highly respected sideman. Punctuated by gorgeous solos by both legends, "Freight Trane" features Paul Chambers on bass, Jimmy Cobb on drums and Tommy Flanagan, who wrote the tune, on piano.

Photos: John Coltrane (Hugo van Gelderen) and Kenny Burrell (Brianmcmillen)

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern

