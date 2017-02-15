ON AIR
Kid Koala: Adrift (feat. Emiliana Torrini)

Feb 15, 2017

Kid Koala's excellent ambient electronic album has been gracing my speakers on these cold and rainy Southern California nights. He ingeniously creates an expansive audio landscape through brooding melodies, topped only by Icelandic singer Emiliana Torrini's haunting vocals. "Adrift" is a non-sampled piece that sees Kid Koala collaborating on lyrics while producing and performing on an album's worth of instruments.

Photo by fPat Murray

Adrift (feat. Emilíana Torrini)

Kid Koala & Emilíana Torrini

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

