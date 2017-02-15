Kid Koala: Adrift (feat. Emiliana Torrini)

Kid Koala's excellent ambient electronic album has been gracing my speakers on these cold and rainy Southern California nights. He ingeniously creates an expansive audio landscape through brooding melodies, topped only by Icelandic singer Emiliana Torrini's haunting vocals. "Adrift" is a non-sampled piece that sees Kid Koala collaborating on lyrics while producing and performing on an album's worth of instruments.

Photo by fPat Murray

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern

