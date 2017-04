Inspired by a myriad of music theory from around the world, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard drives deep into all sorts of trance inducing jams. The Aussie outfit will bring its high-octane antics to its debut at Coachella on Friday. If you won't be at the festival, no problem. If you're in Los Angeles, grab the song "Rattlesnake" and experience the show at The Roxy on April 17.

Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski

Rattlesnake King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern