Knox Fortune: Lil Thing

Chicago-based Knox Fortune has made a name for himself through his collaborations with artists like Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper. Now it's his turn to shine as he steps out on his own with Lil Thing, a sweet and breezy melody.
Chicago-based Knox Fortune has made a name for himself through his collaborations with artists like Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper. Now it's his turn to shine as he steps out on his own with Lil Thing, a sweet and breezy melody.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
