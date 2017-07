La Lucha (The Struggle) is the latest album by two-time Latin Grammy winners La Vida Bohème. After fleeing violence and poverty in their home town of Caracas, Venezuela, the quartet moved to Mexico City. Making a new life in a foreign country inspired them to write new songs. They opened their ears and hearts to new possibilities with inspired songs like "Domingo" (Sunday).

Domingo La Vida Boheme

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern