Laura Marling: Wild Fire

Younger than Taylor Swift, Adele and Solange, Laura Marling is just as talented. 

Feb 01, 2017

Younger than Taylor Swift, Adele and Solange, Laura Marling is just as talented. Today we celebrate the Brit's 27th birthday by sharing her new song, "Wild Fire."

Wild Fire

Laura Marling

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

