Younger than Taylor Swift, Adele and Solange, Laura Marling is just as talented. Today we celebrate the Brit's 27th birthday by sharing her new song, "Wild Fire."
Laura Marling
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Laura Marling: Wild Fire
