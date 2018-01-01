Lawrence Rothman: Wolves Still Cry

Lawrence Rothman embodies a number of diverse, gender-bending alter egos on his new album The Book of Law. We love them all but are partial to “Wolves Still Cry.”
Lawrence Rothman
Lawrence Rothman shares his alter-egos.
Lawrence Rothman embodies a number of diverse, gender-bending alter egos on his new album The Book of Law. We love them all but are partial to “Wolves Still Cry.”
Lawrence Rothman
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Producer Rachel Reynold’s Top 10 MBE Sessions 2017 Morning Becomes Eclectic producer Rachel Reynolds books all the bands but is still surprised every year by which ones end up being her favorites. This year was no different. Happy… Read More
Music for Your Weekend: NYE Party Mix Edition It’s hard to believe that we’re mere days away from ringing in 2018. On one hand, I have memories from earlier parts of this year that feel like they happened… Read More