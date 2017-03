Montreal's Leif Vollebekk has just begun an extensive tour, finding his way into every musical nook and cranny as he zig zags the globe. Yet, despite such world-wide travel, the multi-instrumentalist found inspiration for his album in his daily life -- whether riding his bike or listening to Nick Drake. Check out the resplendent "Into the Ether."

Photo by Joseph Yarmush

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern