Third Man Records will release Long Way from Home, a bevy of previously unreleased first recordings by legendary jazz-blues singer and guitarist extraordinaire Leon Redbone. The collection of 18 tracks includes work from a live set at the University of Buffalo and a radio session from 1972 where he explores his distinctive style. Here's Ragtime artist "Blind Blake's Bootleg Rum Dum Blues" as performed by Leon Redbone.

Photo by Kasra Ganjavi

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern