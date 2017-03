The Hang is a percussion instrument that was developed in the early 2000s in Switzerland. Although similar to steelpan (or steel drums), this contraption is played with the hands and fingers instead of mallets. Expert player Manu Delago brings out the instrument's warm tones and dynamic range on a composition he recorded in one take. It's called "Freeze."

Photo by Mirko De Nicolò

Freeze Manu Delago

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern