Co-founder and frontman for Delta Spirit, Matthew Logan Vasquez began writing a new album for the group when he realized the album was much more personal. So he decided to release it as a solo project. Recording in his makeshift home studio he wrote basic tracks and put together a small band to flush out the songs. An expressive and passionate singer, Vasquez delivers an urgent and soulful message on "Same."

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern