Mexican Institute of Sound + Toy Selectah: Crazy Conscious

Dec 29, 2016

Mexican DJs and producers Mexican Institute of Sound + Toy Selectah bridge the gap between music and friendship with a project called Compass. An apt moniker as they travelled the globe to collaborate with some 90 artists to create a truly unique recording. Featured artists include everyone from actor Gael García Bernal to legendary Jamaican singer Toots Hibbert on "Crazy Conscious."

Crazy Conscious

Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah feat. Toots & The Maytals

Ariana Morgenstern

